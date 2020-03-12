We Will No Longer Keep Quiet – DPP

By Mercy Makuwira, MANA

Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General, Grezeldar Jeffrey has said the party will take action against planned vigils by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) at state residences because it is unconditional.



Jeffrey said this during a press briefing that took place at the party’s Southern Region offices in Blantyre on Wednesday where she called upon DPP members and the public to rise up and take action against the planned shutdown of the state residences.



“Anyone planning to shut down the state residences is an enemy of both the party and the state. As such, we will not sit down and watch while some misguided people try to bring chaos to this country.



“Let me warn them that we will do anything possible as guided by the constitution to stop this from happening,” said Jeffrey.

Speaking earlier, DPP’s Spokesperson, Nicholas Dausi condemned alleged plans by the Vice President, Saulos Chilima to assassinate President Peter Mutharika, calling upon him to inform the party any wrong-doing by the president so that as a party they appreciate where his plans were stemming from.

“The plot to assassinate President Mutharika is most unfortunate, most uncivil and undemocratic and is at worst a criminal enterprise that all Malawians must condemn and speak against. President Mutharika has preached peace. He preaches tolerance,” said Dausi.

Dausi denounced actions by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Chilima against using HRDC to advance their political ambitions through the use of violence.

“We will not fold our hands and watch as you attempt to turn Malawi into a lawlessness nation. Be reminded that violence is not a tool to use in conducting politics in modern society,” said Dausi.