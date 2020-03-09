CCAP Nkhoma Synod Moderator Betrays Mtambo

The Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP)-Nkhoma Synod Moderator Bizwick Nkhoma has betrayed Timothy Mtambo by leaking a phone conversation he had with the fugitive Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson.

From his hiding, Mtambo called Reverend Nkhoma asking him to mobilize people in the church to protest against the arrest of Gift Trapence and MacDonald Sembereka for inciting a shutdown of State House which is a treasonous move.

In the conversation, Nkhoma is sounds clearly not committed to Mtambo’s cause. Perhaps that is why he has leaked the conversation.

To convince Nkhoma, Mtambo claims they have also mobilized Catholic Bishops and Livingstonia Synod.