Mother of All Rallies: Mutharika, Muluzi to Storm Njamba Park on Sunday

Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi will on Sunday hold a joint rally at Njamba Freedom Park ground in Blantyre.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Secretary to the Government, Professor Mutharika who is also governing Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president will arrive at the venue at 2 O’clock in the afternoon.

This will be the first joint rally since Mighty DPP and UDF formed a working alliance ahead of fresh presidential polls.

DPP and UDF agreed to work together to develop Malawi in areas of economic empowerment for all with special emphasis on women and youth, restoring the country to its sense of natural pride, protecting peoples businesses, job creation amongst other goals.