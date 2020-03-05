DPP Hails Mangochi People For Peaceful Demos

By Kondwani Magombo, MANA

Jeffrey (r) submits the petition to Mangochi DC, Reverend Moses Chimphepo

Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General, Grezelder Jeffrey, Wednesday hailed people of Mangochi for holding peaceful demonstrations in protest to the February 3 Court ruling of the election case.

The DPP Secretary General said this at the end of a peaceful joint march with the United Democratic Front (UDF) supporters starting from Mpondasi to Mangochi Town Council where they submitted a petition to the authorities of Mangochi district and town councils.

Thousands upon thousands of DPP and UDF supporters turned up clad in their respective party colours and they all marched together peacefully with no incident.

“What you have displayed as people of Mangochi is very remarkable: we have had our peaceful demonstrations without breaking a shop or killing any security personnel,” she said, adding, “Let us all unite and work together in pursuit for justice.”

Jeffrey appealed to the supporters of DPP and UDF to remain vigilant and to rally behind Prof. Peter Mutharika all the way to the ballot.

“You know there’s a case in court and we hope to get justice; however, in the unlikely event that we are going to have a fresh election then my appeal to you is that you should all register in large numbers and also vote for Professor Mutharika on the polling day,” she said.

Before the march commenced, the mammoth crowd observed a minute of silence in honour of Superintendent Imedi Usumani who was brutally killed by a mob in the line of duty at Nsundwe in October 2019.

The DPP SG condoled the people of Mangochi for the loss and she blamed Imedi’s brutal killing on the opposition whom she said were the champions of violence.

Other notable figures at the march included Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technologies, Mark Botomani, DPP National Organizing Secretary, Chimwemwe Chipungu, Mangochi Central MP, Victoria Kingston, Regional Governor for the east, Julius Paipi and Director of women for the East, Elube Kandeu.

On the other hand, UDF National Organizing Secretary, Abubakar M’baya, represented the party alongside other officials from UDF.

M’baya assured the DPP leadership and the party’s followers that the eastern region would give Mutharika “2 million” votes should there be fresh election.

District Commissioner for Mangochi, Reverend Moses Chimphepo, and Acting Director of Administration for Mangochi Town Council, Madalitso Mwenemulupa received the petitions.

The two in their separate speeches assured the demonstrators that they would take the petitions to the right authorities.