Parliament Passes K1.8 Trillion Revised Budget

Malawi Parliament on Thursday approved the K1, 841, 441, 814, 224 trillion revised budget after a marathon debate by lawmakers and responses by Finance and Economic Development Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha.

“The motion is carried. Congratulations Minister of Finance,” said Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Madalitso Kazombo.

Among highlights of the 2019/20 revised budget are that it contains a line budget of K32 billion to cater for the holding of fresh presidential poll on May 19, after the Constitutional Court on February 3 nullified the May 21 poll over irregularities.

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, who remains President until the poll, has declared he will be victorious again to show he won last year’s vote transparently.

He has entered into an alliance with United Democratic Front (UDF) Atupele Muluzi.-MBC