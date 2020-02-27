MANEB Shifts Dates for PSLCE Exams

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has shifted dates for this year’s Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examination to pave way for fresh Presidential elections.

The exam which was supposed to be held from May 20th to 22nd will now be held from May 6 to 8, 2020.

MANEB’s Executive Director, Gerald Chiunda, made the announcement on Thursday at MANEB Headquarters in Zomba.

Chiunda said the announcement that fresh presidential election will be held on May 19, 2020 necessitated the change for the dates for administering the exam.

MANEB will dispatch revised 2020 PSLCE Timetables to PSLCE registered examination centres through their respective District Education Managers (DEMs) offices.

The Constitutional Court nullified the May 2019 presidential election results and ordered a fresh election within 150 days and parliament has since agreed to conduct the elections on 19 May.

Meanwhile, Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika of the Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has vowed to re-claim victory during the much awaited presidential elections.