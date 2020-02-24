MET Forecasts Dry Spells, Floods

By Lusayo Singogo

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (MET) has warned that dry spells are likely to hit southern parts and floods are likely to hit northern parts of the country throughout this week.

MET Director, Jolamu Nkhokwe said this in a statement on weekly weather update issued on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

He said there will be a wave of widespread thunderstorms passing through the country starting from the southern region moving towards the central part and eventually to the northern areas.

“This is due to the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone as it crosses the country, leaving the southern region with meager and reduced rainfall activities.

This will result in most areas in the southern region experiencing erratic and isolated thunderstorms inter spaced with dry weather conditions particularly over the extreme south.

“While thunderstorm rainfall activities will be inter spaced with dry weather conditions, heaviest episodes will be over the northern and central areas of the country.

Locally heavy downpours which could result in swelling of rivers due to siltation are likely to trigger floods particularly over northern lakeshore areas,” the Director explained.

Nkhokwe has since urged the public to carry out rainwater harvesting activities such as drilling boreholes to be used for irrigation during any mid-season dry spell.

The Director has also advised the public to be indoors, stay away from trees to avoid being struck by lightning whenever thunderstorms occur in the vicinity and avoid crossing swelling rivers.

To enhance reduction of future catastrophic floods and dry spells, Nkhokwe has encouraged the general public to plant more trees which will help in the storage of soil moisture and will act as wind breaks during strong winds.

He said MET is closely monitoring weather developments over the country including in South West Indian Ocean and in Mozambique Channel where tropical cyclone formation can occur.