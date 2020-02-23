DPP MP Chipungu Donates Bicycles to Thyolo Chiefs

Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Thyolo South West Chimwemwe Chipungu has donated 73 bicycles to traditional leaders in his Constituency.

One of the beneficiaries Group Village Chagunda said the bicycle will ease her mobility in reaching out to her subjects.

“It was not easy for me to reach out to my area due to transport problems, therefore the bicycle has come at right time,” said GHV Chagunda

She further thanked Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika through Hon Chipungu for the donation and his leadership.

Recently, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Dr.Ben Phiri expressed ministry’s commitment to improve the living standards of chiefs in the country.