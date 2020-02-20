Malawi President Mutharika Hold Talks With Greek Orthodox Church Leader

Today, His Excellency Prof. Arthur Mutharika hosted the Greek Orthodox

Church leader for Alexandria and Africa His Divine Beatitude the Pope and Patriarch Theodoros 11.

His Beatitude is in the country to revive missionary works with a

focus on the messages of love, peace, harmony, unity and forgiveness.

During the meeting, President Mutharika was conferred upon the highest honour of the Lion of St. Mark, which means the highest owner of patriarchate which is only given to the President.

During the meeting, the Pope described love as a gift and a symbol of patriotism; hence the need for Malawians of different religious

affiliations to co-exist.

Greek Orthodox Church has over 300million followers worldwide and over seven million followers in Africa.

His Beatitude’s visit comes barely a week after another visit by Seventh Day Adventist global leader, Elder Ted Wilson.