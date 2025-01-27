Kicks of a Dying Horse: Usi forms a political party

In a move that is being seen as a kick of a dying horse, Vice President Dr. Michael Usi has formed his own political party, Malawi Voice has confirmed.

The new party, dubbed “Wakudya Zake alibe Mulandu Party,” comes hot on the heels of Dr. Usi’s departure from the UTM.

Interestingly, despite the change in affiliation, the party colors of “Wakudya Zake alibe Mulandu Party” bear a striking resemblance to those of UTM.

This has raised eyebrows among political observers, who are watching the situation unfold with great interest.

Dr. Usi’s decision to form his own party is seen as an attempt to remain relevant in Malawi’s political landscape, following his departure from UTM.

It remains to be seen how his new party will fare in the Malawian political arena.

Dr. Usi’s exit from UTM was reportedly due to internal power struggles and disagreements with the party’s leadership. .

The final straw that led to Dr. Usi’s departure from UTM was his alleged involvement in clandestine meetings with officials from the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), sparking suspicions of disloyalty among UTM officials.

The move ultimately led to his dismissal from the party.