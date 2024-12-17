MCP’s CEO Chimwendo condemns political violence, appeals for calm, unity ahead of polls

The ruling Malawi Congress Party-MCP has strongly condemned the recent rising political related violence perpetuated by what it calls, “careless overtones” by opposition parties in the country.

Speaking at the press briefing today at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe, the party’s Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda says his party is concerned with the language used by opposition parties on the podium that has potential to spark violence and mud the electoral process ahead of tripartite polls next year.

“We condemn the remarks made by DPP senior leader, Victor Musowa who is also Member of Parliament for Mulanje Bale constituency for his remarks that were meant to incite violence among Malawians. We call upon leaders to prioritize dialogue in the furtherance of peace and preservation of stability and unity of the nation. We therefore, unequivocally reject all forms of violent extremism and barbaric remarks Musowa used at the Ndirande rally,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

Chimwendo has since requested political leaders to tone done the political temperatures and respect fundamental freedoms and the right to peaceful assembly, opinion and recruitments and has called all parties to refrain from violence.

He also lauded the former presidents in the country for condemning the violence that occured in Lilongwe when thugs paraded panga knives and chased protesters but he demanded the same measure from the former leaders to condemn Musowa and others for destabilizing peace and tranquility in the country.

But in his opening remarks, Chimwendo sent his sympathies to the families that have been hit by cyclone Chido and promised that President Dr Lazarus Chakwera will not leave them alone.

Taking his turn, Regional Chairperson for the Central Region, Zebron Chilondola reiterated that MCP is poised to win the election next year and appealed to the MCP folks to remain calm and focus.

Political analysts in the country have called for decisive actions and de- escalation of the alarming situation and restore normalcy before it is too late.

The press briefing was attended by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Dr Jessie Kabwila, Second Vice Secretary General eng. Uchizi Mkandawire, Organizing Secretary, Gumba among others.