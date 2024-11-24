spot_img
Sunday, November 24, 2024
LatestNational

Malawians to march over fuel scarcity

By Malawi Voice

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) is leading a protest march in Lilongwe tomorrow, demanding the resignation of Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola and Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) CEO Henry Kachaje.

The protesters are angry over the government’s handling of the ongoing fuel crisis, which has left many Malawians struggling to access basic necessities.

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa said the fuel shortage is having a devastating impact on citizens. “We demand that Minister Matola and CEO Kachaje take responsibility for their failure to address this crisis,” Namiwa said.

The protesters are also calling on the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to suspend voter registration until it terminates its contract with Smartmatic, a company accused of election fraud.

The protest route will pass through various locations in Lilongwe, culminating at the Ministry of Energy’s offices.

The demonstrations are expected to start at 9 am tomorrow, with protesters gathering at the Lilongwe Community Center.

