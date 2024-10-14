spot_img
Malawi Parliament set to impeach Judge Kenani Manda

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Manda and Chakwera

The Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament has launched an enquiry into the allegations leveled against high court Judge Kenani Manda who is being accused of corruption.

Committee Chairperson Peter Dimba told reporters short while ago that members of the committee met today in Lilongwe where the decision was made.

He said if the committee which will meet stakeholders such as Malawi Law Society and lawyer Alexious Kamangira finds that the allegations are true, it will recommend for the impeachment of Justice Manda by parliament.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

