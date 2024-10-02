MRA sounds alarm: Rogue Police, MDF officers aiding smugglers

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has revealed that some members of the Malawi Defense Force (MDF) and police officers are facilitating smuggling activities that are bleeding the country’s economy dry.

“Malawi is losing a lot, but the security agencies are shielding each other, smuggling minerals, ivory, beer, and engaging in trafficking issues,” said MRA Executive Director of Corporate Services, Douglas Kamchomoza.

This shocking revelation came to light on Tuesday when the MRA appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Security.

During the meeting, Kamchomoza disclosed that Malawi lost over 4 billion kwacha between 2021 and 2022, with the figure escalating annually.

He emphasized the crucial role of community involvement in combating smuggling, citing instances where villagers are aware of smuggling activities but instead of reporting, they stone MRA officers who pursue smugglers .

Salim Bagus, Chairperson of the Committee on Defense and Security, expressed alarm at the MRA’s report, stating, “The country is in danger from all angles, losing billions while citizens suffer; it’s unacceptable.”

Bagus gave the agencies three months to devise a solution to protect the country’s resources.

Meanwhile,MDF Commander Paul Valentino Phiri has urged all stakeholders, including the judiciary, to collaborate in combating the malpractice, warning that inaction will continue to cost the country millions daily.

The allegations come amid concerns over corruption and complicity within Malawi’s security forces.

The MRA’s revelations highlight the need for swift action to address these issues and protect the country’s economy.