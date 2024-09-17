Ntcheu farmer wins record-breaking K200 million on betPawa’s Aero game

A farmer from Ntcheu district in Malawi has won a staggering K200 million after placing a K200 stake on BetPawa’s popular Aero game.

Peter Vanasiyo’s win has left him planning to expand his farm and hire more permanent workers.

Bwalya Musonda Noah, BetPawa’s Southern Africa Marketing Manager, congratulated Vanasiyo on his life-changing win.

“When we say you can bet small and win big, we mean it.

Vanasiyo played with only 100 kwacha per bet, placing two similar bets to win 200 million kwacha in total,” said Noah.

Aero, a virtual plane game, requires players to place bets and watch as the plane flies higher and higher, cùashing out before it disappears.

This win follows a string of significant payouts on BetPawa’s Aero game, including a record-breaking 841.3 million kwacha win by a Ghanaian player last November.

betPawa is a mobile sports betting brand owned by Mchezo Limited that operates across 12 countries in Africa.