CHAKWERA TO VISIT CATHOLIC BISHOP AT HIS RESIDENCE

President Lazarus Chakwera will for the first time after being elected Malawi leader visit the residence of a Catholic Bishop in the country.

Chakwera will on Tuesday morning pay a courtesy call on the Bishop of Chikwawa Diocese Peter Musikuwa before proceeding on his official engagements in the Lower Shire district.

This is probably the first time that the Malawi leader will be paying a visit to a Catholic leader’s residence since taking over the reigns of power in 2020.

Apart from attending some official public functions for the Catholic Church, often, it has been President Chakwera hosting the Bishops in State House and not the vice versa.

Following the death of Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima in June, 2024, President Lazarus Chakwera successfully booked an appointment with the head of the Catholic Church in the world His Holiness Pope Francis who hosted him to an audience in the Vatican in August.

What the two leaders discussed remains sketchy in those closed door meetings.

Before flying to Rome, President Lazarus Chakwera also hosted Malawi Catholic Bishops in State House.

Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima was a devout Catholic Christian and the public continues to seek answers on what exactly led to his sudden death in June this year.

Investigations into what caused the plane clash that killed him have only brought more questions than answers in the minds of millions of Malawians.