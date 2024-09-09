Market shed earns Zikhale Ng’oma praise

Nkhata Bay, September 9, Mana: Traditional Authority (T/A) Zilakoma in Nkhata Bay has praised Member of Parliament for Nkhata Bay South Constituency Ken Zikhale Ng’oma of Malawi Congress Party – MCP for constructing a market shed at Kalowa.

The chief said the MK23 million market shed will improve businesses and livelihoods in his area.

Speaking on Sunday at Kalowa Primary School ground during a development rally after commissioning the market shed, T/A Zilakoma said the construction of the market shed is an answer to vendors’ outcry for a proper market structure.

“Today being a market day, you have all witnessed how vendors struggle to sell their things. Some sell their commodities along the road which is not safe. Hygiene of food items is a problem and things are worse during the rainy season as business is not as usual.

“All this will be history with the commissioning of the market shed today,” he said.

The chief therefore commended the legislator for a number of people-oriented projects happening in the area and urged community members to take good care of them for continued support.

Hawa Manda, one of the vendors at the market, said they will now be able to sell even during odd hours thanks to the electricity in the market shed.

In a separate interview, Nkhata Bay Director of Planning and Development, Edgar Chihana said the market shed will greatly improve service delivery of the council.

“Apart from providing a conducive environment for traders to operate, the shed will ease our work in revenue collection which will in return improve service delivery and this is a true reflection of effective use of Constituency Development Fund (CDF),” Chihana said.

In his remarks, Zikhale N’goma emphasized his commitment to using CDF to address the needs of his constituents.

“I am dedicated to ensuring that the funds are used to make a positive impact in our community. Shortly, I will embark on a piped water project to make sure that people have safe and clean water on top of various ongoing projects happening in this area”, he said.

Minister of Defence, Harry MKandawire who was the guest speaker at the development rally urged the people of Nkhata Bay to vote for MCP leader President Lazarus Chakwera in next year’s general elections for continued developments in the district.

By Chisomo Kambandanga