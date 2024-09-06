Chakwera is a failure, Says Joyce Banda

People’s Party (PP) leader, Joyce Banda, has launched a scathing attack on President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration, describing it as a “total failure”.

Speaking on Friday at the PP elective convention in Lilongwe, Banda said: “If you want ‘mavuto’ (problems), continue with them, but if you want to change, PP is here to change the direction of the country.”

Banda, who was once a key partner in Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government, said the administration had failed to address critical issues like fuel shortages, food security, and women empowerment.

“In our administration, nobody died of hunger and we had enough fuel reserves such that nobody queued at filling stations in search of fuel,” she said, highlighting her party’s past achievements.

Ironically, Banda’s PP was part of the Tonse Alliance administration for four years, working closely with Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the affairs of the country.

However, Banda announced her party’s withdrawal from the alliance last month, citing disagreements with the government’s handling of the economy and other critical issues.

In a surprise move, Banda hinted at a possible electoral alliance with the Mafunde party, whose president, George Mnesa, is attending the convention.

The PP convention, which runs until tomorrow, has brought together over 1,000 delegates and is seen as a show of unity and revitalization for the party.