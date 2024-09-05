Usi assures Chirimba residents of government support

By Pempho Nkhoma

Blantyre, September 5, Mana: Vice President, Dr. Michael Usi has assured Chirimba residents of government support, saying it is committed to make them independent and self-reliant.

Usi made the remarks when he visited Maela, Namatete and Chirimba Zambezi Ground under Mdala and Suya villages in the area.

Addressing people at Maela in Mdala Village, Usi disclosed that his initial plan was to visit older people from the area to assess how they are living.

“I visited some households to know how they are living but because of time I was told to meet them at one place,” he said.

He assured the community of maize availability, saying that ADMARC depots in the area will resume operating soon.

“Our ADMARC depots will be reopened and I will make sure that maize should be available,” he said.

In response to the issue of hunger that was raised during the meeting, Usi promised to provide food stuff.

“Tomorrow I will send maize flour and fish to share with the people that are affected by hunger, we should be sharing the little that we have,” he added.

He said people will soon start receiving loans from the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) adding he has invited officials from NEEF to examine the progress and that he will give updates after the meeting.

“Other areas have started receiving loans, I will meet with NEEF officials tomorrow and I will give you updates. As a ward councillor, it is your responsibility to update people about the progress of some projects,” Usi added.

Councillor for Michiru Ward, Uche Yesaya urged the government to fast-track the reopening of Maela ADMARC depot, saying it was helping people in the area, now they cannot afford to buy maize from vendors.

He said many people in the area are left out on the list of beneficiaries of NEEF loans because they are given a small number against a large population.

“Only a few people received the loans, talk to them to raise the number because those loans will help uplift people’s lives,” he said.

Yesaya, therefore, thanked the Vice President for negotiating with Centenary Bank which is willing to provide loans without collateral.

Speaking earlier, Village Head Mdala expressed gratitude, saying his subjects have been neglected for so long.

“I must thank you for visiting us, you were the first to visit when we were affected by Cyclone Freddy,” he said.

Group Village Head, Suya concurred with Mdala, saying some of his subjects are heavily affected by hunger.

“Although we are near to Chirimba Market where many people conduct businesses, people here are starving because they don’t have capital,” he said.

After the meeting at Maela, Usi distributed wrappers (zitenje) to older women who were present.

The Vice President thereafter visited Suya Village in Namatete, Chirimba Township, where he promised development projects like construction of a hospital and some bridges.