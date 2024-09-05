spot_img
spot_img
24.6 C
New York
Thursday, September 5, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

ROAD TO 2025: Prophet Mbewe’s Liberation for Economic Freedom Party to go solo

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Liberation for Economic Freedom party (LEF) has announced that it will not form any alliance with other political parties in next year’s general election.

Speaking to the media in Blantyre, LEF’s Deputy Secretary, Gloria Manjomo, expressed confidence in the party’s ability to secure a majority of the votes independently.

“Many Malawians are disappointed with the current leadership’s failure to implement campaign promises,” Manjomo said. “We believe that our party has the vision and leadership to bring about the change that Malawians are craving.”

The party, led by Prophet Dr. David Mbewe, is focusing its efforts on engaging and mobilizing the youth, with initiatives such as providing loans to support their entrepreneurial endeavors.

LEF will hold its convention in March next year in Blantyre, where party positions will be filled, and the party’s strategy for the 2025 elections will be outlined.

Manjomo emphasized that LEF is committed to empowering the youth and ensuring their active participation in shaping the future of Malawi.

Previous article
Dr Kabambe sounds alarm on continued deteriorating economy…Malawi is in dire state
Next article
Ntcheu owes NEEF over MK655 million in arrears
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc