ROAD TO 2025: Prophet Mbewe’s Liberation for Economic Freedom Party to go solo

The Liberation for Economic Freedom party (LEF) has announced that it will not form any alliance with other political parties in next year’s general election.

Speaking to the media in Blantyre, LEF’s Deputy Secretary, Gloria Manjomo, expressed confidence in the party’s ability to secure a majority of the votes independently.

“Many Malawians are disappointed with the current leadership’s failure to implement campaign promises,” Manjomo said. “We believe that our party has the vision and leadership to bring about the change that Malawians are craving.”

The party, led by Prophet Dr. David Mbewe, is focusing its efforts on engaging and mobilizing the youth, with initiatives such as providing loans to support their entrepreneurial endeavors.

LEF will hold its convention in March next year in Blantyre, where party positions will be filled, and the party’s strategy for the 2025 elections will be outlined.

Manjomo emphasized that LEF is committed to empowering the youth and ensuring their active participation in shaping the future of Malawi.