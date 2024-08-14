Maranatha Private Academy Awards Full Scholarship to Local Student After Heartfelt Facebook Comment

A 21-year-old Form 2 student, Bridget Chimaliro from Lilongwe-Ntandire, has been awarded a full scholarship by Maranatha Private Academy after her sincere Facebook comment praising the school caught the attention of its owner, Dr. Ernest Kaonga.

Bridget’s comment was in response to a post by Makosana page appreciating the uniform of Maranatha Girls Academy students.

She agreed with the post, adding that she wanted to buy a similar uniform to wear and brag about attending the institution. She asked, “Kapena ndi mulandu kuvala uniform ya eniake?” (“Or is it a crime to wear another school’s uniform?”).

Dr. Kaonga was impressed by Bridget’s enthusiasm and desire to attend the school.

He offered her a full scholarship, covering tuition fees, uniforms, books, and all other expenses until the completion of her secondary education.

KAONGA: I was happy to read her comment of appreciation about our school

“I was happy to read her comment of appreciation about our school as well as her wish to wear our colors,” Dr. Kaonga said.

“Honestly, I did everything to trace her so that I know her and make sure she lives her dream to wear a Maranatha uniform. I believe she deserves this opportunity and I hope she will make the most of it. Now is her time,” Dr. Kaonga added.

The academy is currently in discussions with Bridget’s guardians to finalize the scholarship agreement.

MARANATHA PUPILS: They have every reason to smile

This is not the first time Dr. Kaonga’s institution has offered scholarships to deserving students, particularly those from needy backgrounds, in support of the government’s education development efforts.

In June 2022, the management at Maranatha Private Academy promised to provide full scholarships to 40 female students from Shaping Our Future Foundation (SOFF) and other schools after they had paid a courtesy call on Malawi’s first lady, Monica Chakwera, who is SOFF’s board chairperson.