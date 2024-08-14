ShareWORLD University, Media Council Sign Landmark MoU

From L to R: Kaufa, Kamnkhwani, Dr. Musamba, flanked by the University Registrar Tsankhobi Chauluka after the signing ceremony

ShareWORLD University and the Media Council of Malawi (MCM) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing media education and promoting ethical and professional journalism practices in Malawi.

The ceremony, held at ShareWORLD University’s main campus, was presided over by Vice Chancellor Dr. Theodora Mapemba Musamba and MCM Vice Chairperson Patricia Kamnkhwani.

The partnership seeks to leverage MCM’s expertise to improve ShareWORLD’s media training programs and provide practical training opportunities for Mass Communication students.

DR MUSAMBA: By working together, we can create a brighter future

Dr. Musamba emphasized the importance of collaboration, stating, “By working together, we can create a brighter future for our students, communities, and the nation.”

The MoU will enhance curriculum and assessment, facilitate practical training and internships, and promote ethical journalism practices.

MCM Vice Chairperson Patricia Kamnkhwani hailed the signing as a milestone in media excellence and professionalism.

“Together we have the potential to shape the future of media education in Malawi,” she said.

Together we have the potential -Kamnkhwani

The partnership is expected to bridge the gap between academia and the media sector, producing graduates who are knowledgeable, skilled, innovative, and adaptable.

ShareWORLD University also announced plans to launch a campus radio station, ShareWORLD Radio, providing a platform for students, faculty, and the community to share their voices and showcase their talents.