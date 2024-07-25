spot_img
Kamuzu Banda’s errand lady Mama Cecelia Kadzamira in Court

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi’s former president Hastings Kamuzu Banda’s official hostess, Cecelia Tamanda Kadzamira, has appeared in court over a dispute with the late Elias Kaphwiti Banda’s family regarding ownership of Tichitenji Estate.

Mama Kadzamira, as she is affectionately known, claims the land was gifted to her by Kamuzu Banda after Kaphwiti Banda abandoned it upon fleeing into exile.

During cross-examination, Kadzamira revealed she was unaware of the cancellation of Kaphwiti Banda’s title deed for the disputed land.

The Kaphwiti Banda family has been vocal in their protests, camping out at the Lilongwe Civil Registry in January to express frustration over the High Court’s delay in resolving the matter.

The case continues to unfold, with many eagerly awaiting the outcome of this contentious ownership wrangle.

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

