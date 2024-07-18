Eagle Foundation Secondary School Shines in Mangochi-Monkey Bay

Eagle Foundation Secondary School, located in the scenic Mangochi-Monkey Bay area, is making waves in the education sector.

Since its establishment in 2017, the school has built a reputation for excellence in education, with a strong focus on academic achievement and character development.

The school’s experienced and dedicated teachers, well-equipped classrooms, modern laboratories, and state-of-the-art hostels provide a supportive and secure environment for students to thrive.

The comprehensive curriculum, including computer lessons, prepares students for success in all aspects of life.

Eagle Foundation Secondary School boasts an impressive record of academic excellence, with high pass rates in both Junior Certificate (JCE) and Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

The school has also established a tradition of sending many students to public universities in the country, a testament to its commitment to shaping young minds and producing future leaders.

The school’s state-of-the-art facilities include modern hostels with comfortable beds and mattresses, and new classrooms with good desks suitable for both male and female learners.

This provides a comfortable and conducive learning environment for all students.

Research shows that eating healthy meals have been linked to higher grades, better memory and alertness, and faster information processing.

As such, the school offers a balanced diet to learners, fueling their minds and bodies for academic success.

The school offers a unique and inclusive learning environment, with two campuses: one exclusively for girls and another for both boys and girls.

This allows parents to choose the best fit for their child’s needs.

Additionally, the school has an affordable fee structure, making quality education accessible to all.

According to the school, registration is currently underway, with limited space available.

Interested parents and guardians can contact the school at 0999 349 128, 0990 30 19 19, or 0888 56 91 91 to secure their child’s future.

With its serene and conducive learning environment, Eagle Foundation Secondary School is poised to continue shaping young minds and producing future leaders.