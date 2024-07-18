spot_img
Mutharika Celebrates Birthday with Hope for Better Malawi

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
They have every reason to dance

Former President Peter Arthur Mutharika, leader of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is today celebrating his 84th birthday with a message of hope and optimism for a better Malawi.

In a Facebook post, Mutharika expressed gratitude to God for another year of life, citing Isaiah 40:31, “But those who trust in the Lord will find new strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not faint.”

Mutharika reflected on Malawi’s current challenges, acknowledging the difficulties faced by its people.

However, he remains “fiercely optimistic” and trusts God to grant the strength to overcome these trials.

He emphasized the need for unity to transform Malawi into a better nation, stating, “A better Malawi is coming in September 2025.”

This message resonates with many Malawians who have lost trust in the current administration under President Lazarus Chakwera and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Critics blame Chakwera for the rising cost of living, unemployment, and dictatorship.

As Mutharika seeks re-election, many Malawians are calling for his return, hoping for a better future under his leadership.

His birthday message has inspired hope and renewed strength among his supporters, solidifying his stance as a leader who cares for the nation’s well-being.

