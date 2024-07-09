Fake news sets Patricia Kaliati’s house on fire

UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati has dismissed rumors circulating on social media that her house and property were destroyed in a fire.

In an interview with Zodiak Online, Kaliati confirmed that she is in good health and warned against spreading false information.

She expressed regret that the fake news had caused alarm to her family, supporters, and friends.

“The rumors are completely false, and I’m shocked that someone would spread such lies,” Kaliati said.

The government has also weighed in, warning social media users to stop spreading fake news and disinformation.

Minister of Information and Digitalisation Moses Kunkuyu Kalongashawa said the government considers the peddling of fake news “unacceptable, illegal, and punishable under Malawian law.”

The public has been urged to safeguard individuals and institutions from deliberate and malicious attacks perpetrated through false social media posts.