MBC, Govt officials under fire for boycotting Hope Chisanu’s funeral

Malawians have taken to social media to express their outrage and disappointment towards Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and government officials for their absence at the funeral of veteran broadcaster and television actor Hope Chisanu, who was laid to rest on Thursday in Lilongwe.

Chisanu, who spent over two decades working at MBC, was bid farewell by hundreds of mourners, including colleagues and friends, but notably without any representation from his former employer or the government.

This snub has sparked widespread criticism on Facebook, with many Malawians demanding respect and recognition for Chisanu’s contributions to the industry.

People are calling out MBC and the government for their apparent disregard for Chisanu’s legacy.

Thomas Psyata wrote on Facebook, “We’ve laid to rest a gem, Uncle Bemberezi – a humble talent gone too soon.

His dedication to MBC Digital spanned over two decades, yet his farewell was met with silence. Komano MBC, we could have honored his legacy better.”

The public’s outcry highlights the importance of acknowledging and honoring the contributions of individuals like Hope Chisanu, who have made significant impacts on the country’s entertainment industry.