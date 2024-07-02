Lucius Banda’s son John struggles to console his heartbroken mother, siblings

Vice President Dr. Michael Bizwick Usi today led the nation in welcoming the remains of legendary musician and politician Lucius Banda at Chileka International Airport in Blantyre.

Dr. Usi was joined by Local Government Minister Chimwendo Banda, UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati, UTM Spokesperson Felix Njawala, UTM Director of Youth Fredokis, as well as other senior UTM members.

As the plane carrying Lucius Banda’s remains touched down at Chileka International Airport, a sombre mood engulfed the crowd gathered to pay their respects.

Among them was John, Lucius’s son, who stood helplessly as he watched his mother and siblings struggle to come to terms with the loss.

John’s eyes welled up with tears as he saw his father’s casket being offloaded from the plane. He had always been close to his father, and the pain of losing him was almost too much to bear.

As the funeral convoy made its way from the airport to College of Medicine and eventually to Balaka, John couldn’t help but feel a sense of emptiness.

He had always looked up to his father as a mentor and a role model, and now he was gone.

John’s mother, Lucius’s wife, was visibly shaken as she clung to her son for support.

His sister was equally distraught, and John felt the weight of responsibility on his shoulders as he tried to comfort them.

The late Lucius Banda, fondly known as “Soldier” by his fans, died in South Africa on Sunday where he was receiving kidney treatment.

He will be laid to rest on Thursday at Sosola village in Balaka district.