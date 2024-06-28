Media tasked to help fight against TB, Leprosy

spot_img
Friday, June 28, 2024
Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Misheck Kauma

The National TB and Leprosy Elimination Program (NTLEP) has urged the media to play a crucial role in the fight against tuberculosis and leprosy.

Speaking at a biannual meeting in Salima, Beatrice Nindi, NTLEP’s Community Mobilization and Engagement Officer, emphasized the importance of disseminating information about the two diseases to communities across the country.

Nindi praised the media and religious leaders for their efforts in raising awareness about TB and leprosy, leading to early identification of cases.

However, she stressed that the ministry also has a vital role in providing timely treatment and care to patients.

NTLEP has trained a team of journalists, religious leaders, chiefs, and community members to join the fight against TB and leprosy.

The program aims to eliminate the diseases by 2030.

