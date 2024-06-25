CDEDI tells President Chakwera to establish independent commission on plane crash…”Malawians have unanswered questions”

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has urged President Lazarus Chakwera to establish an independent and inclusive commission of inquiry into the military plane crash that killed Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others.

In a statement, CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa said: “We implore President Chakwera to immediately institute an independent commission of inquiry… to complement the work of the German experts who are investigating the causes of the tragic accident.”

The fearless human rights activist Namiwa added: “The experts’ work will only help Malawians get answers to their many unanswered questions towards healing their broken hearts if the investigators have credible reports of the sequence of events that happened before, during and after the tragic accident.”

NAMIWA

CDEDI has suggested that the commission should include representatives of the bereaved families, the UTM Party leadership and the international community.

The organisation’s executive director warned that the president’s delay in naming an independent commission of inquiry is “creating a fertile ground for gossip”.

Namiwa said: “Malawians are seeking answers to their many unanswered questions regarding the plane crash accident to heal their broken hearts and find closure.”

The government has yet to comment on CDEDI’s proposal, but a spokesperson said on Sunday that it would ensure the German experts conduct their investigations without interference for justice to prevail.

On June 10, 2024, the plane carrying Vice-President Chilima and eight others crashed in the Chikangawa forest in the Mzimba district, killing everyone on board.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.