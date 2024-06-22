Zambia’s Mutale Mwanza apologizes for insulting Malawians

Zambian television personality Mutale Mwanza has apologized for insulting Malawians on social media, saying “life is too short to be at odds over trivial matters.”

Mwanza made the apology in a statement on her social media page, where she had previously engaged in a war of words with Malawians.

She said: “Dear Malawi, I want to extend my sincerest apologies to everyone I insulted in the comments section.”

The apology comes after Mwanza attended a memorial mass for Malawi’s late Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others in Lusaka.

She described the experience as “a poignant reminder that death is painful and unpredictable.”

Mwanza reflected on the events of the week and realized that “love, peace, and unity are truly precious.”

She apologized for responding out of emotion and asked for forgiveness.

The apology has been welcomed by Malawians on social media, who are calling for an end to the online feud between the two nations.