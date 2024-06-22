Tay Grin Hails Mutale Mwanza for Attending Saulos Chilima’s Memorial Mass in Zambia

Malawian hip-hop artist Tay Grin has praised Zambian television personality Mutale Mwanza for attending the memorial mass of Malawi’s late Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others in Lusaka, Zambia.

Tay Grin, whose real name is Limbani Kalilani, expressed his gratitude on social media, saying: “Thank you for your apology, Queen. On behalf of everyone who has insulted you, we extend our sincere apologies as well. Let us put the past behind us and work towards unity.”

Tay Grin’s statement comes after Mutale Mwanza apologized for insulting Malawians on social media, saying: “Dear Malawi, I want to extend my sincerest apologies to everyone I insulted in the comments section. Life is too short to be at odds over trivial matters.”

The two celebrities, along with their fans, had been involved in a war of words on social media platforms such as Facebook, exchanging insults and harsh comments.

However, it appears that the memorial mass for the late Vice President and eight others has brought about a change of heart.

Tay Grin hailed Mutale Mwanza’s attendance at the memorial mass as a “heartwarming display of humanity at its finest.”

He added: “As neighboring nations, Zambia and Malawi are like brother and sister, and we should use our influence to strengthen our bond.”

Mutale Mwanza also reflected on the experience, saying: “The experience was a poignant reminder that death is painful and unpredictable. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.”

The apology and show of unity between the two celebrities have been welcomed by fans on social media, who are calling for an end to the online feud.