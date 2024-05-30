RAS now operational

By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe, May 30, Mana: Revenue Assurance System (RAS) is now operational, Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has disclosed.

MACRA Director General, Daud Suleman disclosed this during a press briefing on RAS implementation at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

He said the project which started some two years ago has now come to effect after certain stakeholders branded it as spy machine.

The Director General said RAS was a crucial too for revenue assurance verification and fraud detection in the billing and taxation of operators’ services.

“This milestone could not have been achieved without the exemplary cooperation between MACRA, all operators, and other stakeholders involved in the project,” Suleman said.

He said the authority sincerely appreciates their dedication and looks forwards to enhancing our collaboration.

The Director General added that MACRA was requiring each operator to provide historical data for the financial fiscal year spanning from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

Suleman pointed out that this data was crucial for their records and regulatory procedures.

“We are expecting to be fully provided by no latter than July 31, 2024,” he added.

Suleman said they are anticipating continued engagements and support to foster excellence within the digital ecosystem.

He appealed to any operator having problems with the initiative should not hesitate to engage them directly.

A Lilongwe resident, Masa Phiri said the RAS should help to address the issue of call drops that mobile providers are facing.

“We are continuously being charged on call drops and the mobile e providers are not even refunding us or providing us with an apology on this matter,” he added.