Govt, civil servants settle for 12% salary hike

The Government Negotiating Team (GNT) and Civil Servants Trade Union (CSTU) have agreed to hike salaries for civil servants with an average of 12 percent effective 1 April 2024.

Charles Kalemba: GNT leader

This was agreed on Wednesday during the meeting between the two sides in Lilongwe.

Briefing the media, GNT leader Charles Kalemba disclosed that Government has also agreed to adjust upwards the chunk allocated for civil servants salary increment from MK70 billion to Mk100 billion.

Secretary General for Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) which falls under CSTU Charles Kumchenga expressed satisfactory with the agreed increment rate.

In total, Government has raised civil servants’ salaries by an average of 27 percent, after a 15 percent increase in November last year.

The increments are being pushed following the 44 percent devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha.