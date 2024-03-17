SHOOT TO KILL: Police shoot dead suspected criminal in Mangochi

A known criminal has been shot to death by police in Mangochi after he wounded a police officer while resisting arrest in the early hours of today at Makawa Trading Centre in the district.

Mangochi District Police Station spokesperson, Amina Tepani Daudi confirmed the incident and identified the criminal as Allen M’bwana.

According to police records, M’bwana, an ex-convict, and well-known habitual criminal was wanted by police in Mangochi and Liwonde in connection with a series of break-ins in the areas.

Said Daudi: “Officers from Makokola Police in the area raided his house following a tip from community members. After knocking on his door, M’bwana took time to open it and later emerged.

“He immediately threw a homemade iron spear, which wounded one officer on the right arm, causing him to fall down and bleed profusely before M’bwana fled the scene.”

This prompted the team to shoot in the air, but one stray bullet landed on M’bwana’s right leg, causing him to collapse.

The injured officer and M’bwana were rushed to Mangochi District Hospital, where the officer is being treated, while the latter succumbed to his injuries due to loss of blood.

Currently, the body of the deceased, rumoured to be from Ngokwe in Machinga, is being kept at the Mangochi District Hospital mortuary.-NATION ONLINE