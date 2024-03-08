Simama General Dealers, other shops sealed for overpricing sugar

Ministry of Trade and Industry has sealed some sugar selling outlets in Lilongwe for overcharging sugar.

The development follows a joint inspection conducted by the Ministry and the Competition and Fair-Trading Commission (CFTC) following reports of general sugar scarcity on the market.

Secretary for Trade Christina Zakeyo has confirmed the development on Friday through a press statement.

The sealed shops are Romana Trading and Chou Chou shops in Area 2 (Bwalo Lanjovu) and Shalom Shop in Area 25 (Nsungwi).

According to the statement, Simama General Dealers in Area 25 (Nsungwi) has also been closed for hoarding sugar.

According to the ministry, the recommended sugar prices are K37, 500 per 20kg bale and retail price per 1kg packet is K2,250.

However, the publication has established that a 1kilogram packet is being sold at K3700 in most of shops across the country.