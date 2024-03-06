ROAD TO 2025: Mutharika to address Malawians this Friday

Former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will on this Friday hold a press briefing at his Private Residence, PAGE HOUSE in Mangochi.

His spokesperson Shadreck confirmed the development through a media statement dated March 6, 2023.

“Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will be addressing the Nation on Friday, 8th March 2024 from 2:00 PM,” said Namalomba in a statement

The address, according to Namalomba, will be televised and aired on Times, Zodiak radio and Television Stations as well as online platforms.

Mutharika, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader, is expected to speak on n a number of “pressing issues” that are affecting Malawians.

In his recent addresses, Mutharika has been accusing Lazarus Chakwera of failing to fulfill his ‘Canaan promises’.

According to Mutharika, Malawians are suffering under his watch due to rise in cost of living among others.