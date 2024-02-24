Rights activist Mwakasungula hails 2024/25 budget statement

Minister Of Finance Economic and Planning Simplex Chithyola Banda

One of the governors and human rights advocate Undule Mwakasungula has backed the national budget statement which has been delivered in parliament on Friday by the Minister Of Finance Economic and Planning Simplex Chithyola Banda saying the budget statement has a potential to transform the lives of Malawians.

According to Mwakasungula, the 2024/2025 Budget Policy Statement for the country as presented by the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, has outlined several key areas aimed at promoting economic recovery, resilience, and sustainable growth for Malawi.

“The budget has focused on enhancing domestic revenue mobilization, rationalizing expenditures, and prioritizing investments in high-yield sectors like agriculture, tourism, and mining labelled as (ATM strategy,” said Mwakasungula

He observed that the budget statement has also emphasized on social protection measures, including increased Social Cash Transfer Benefit Levels and coverage, to support the vulnerable Malawians.

Furthermore, He noted that the budget is aligning with the Malawi 2063 Vision, aiming for an inclusively wealthy and self-reliant industrialized nation.

“The budget’s hopeful aspects have included initiatives for economic recovery through export diversification, labour export, and investment in Mega farms and mining projects which is ideal in boosting the availability of foreign currency in the country Mwakasungula said.”

However, Mwakasungula has challenged the Tonse alliance government to implement the national budget focal points saying Malawians have a lot of expectations from this budget which will help in improving economic stability, reduced poverty and vulnerability for Malawians through enhanced social protection programs, increased employment opportunities, and better public services.

In this regard Mwakasungula said that the emphasis on sustainable development and environmental protection is aligning Malawi with global development goals, offering hope for a more resilient and prosperous country.