MCP distances itself from Lilongwe fracas, faults “warring parties” in DPP

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Malawi Congress Party ( MCP) has distanced itself from the political violence and assault that happened in Lilongwe today and has since urged the “warring parties” in DPP to resolve their differences peacefully.

According to the party’s Publicity Secretary, Ezekiel Peter Ching’oma press statement, says MCP is condemning the violence that continues to take place in DPP that has a potential of destroying democracy.

The Party has therefore asked the police to investigate the matter and bring to justice all perpetrators of violence.

DPP was scheduled to conduct a Blue Parade in Lilongwe today before group of gangsters descended on them. Most of the people have lost their properties including cars.

But DPP has accused the ruling MCP for the assault.

Malawi Police condemns political violence in Lilongwe, says several people injured, 7 vehicles damaged
Rights activist Mwakasungula hails 2024/25 budget statement
