Speaker Gotani Hara still recognizes Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition, Invited to attend Parliamentary Business Committee

NANKHUMWA: Still Leader of Opposition in Parliament

Speaker of National Assembly, Catherine Gotani Hara has invited former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Southern region, who is also current Leader of Opposition in Parliament Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa and Chief Whip Julius Mwase to attend parliamentary Business Committee on February 7, 2024 at Parliament Building, an impeccable source at Parliament has tipped Malawi Voice.

This comes on the backdrop that the DPP through its Secretary General Clement Mwale wrote the Speaker’s office notifying her that the party has replaced Nankhumwa with Dr George Chaponda. The party also indicated that Jappie Mhango who is party’s Vice President for the North has replaced Mwase as Chief whip.

But in a twist of events, Wapota Kita, who is Nankhumwa’s attorney advised the Speaker that there is an injunction that Justice Kenyatta issued two years ago on the same matter that has not been vacated.

It is not yet known if the Attorney General has advised Hara to go by the court determination on the matter.