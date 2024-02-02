Tikuferanji returns: Nothing has changed-Usi

USI

Television drama series Tikuferanji is set to return on Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) as an independent project, with it’s creator Michael Usi as the executive producer and financier.

Tikuferanji started in the early 2000 as a project of Danish non-governmental organisation Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra Malawi).

Usi, best known in drama circles as Manganya, told the press on Friday that the return is meant “to bring back real entertainment and education by exploring various social and political issues. This programme is for Malawians and we are ready to interface with them. Where they feel we have not done well, let them offer advice.”

Usi, who is also Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change, added that the programme represents the truth and no alterations will be made in the way it is produced as it is immune to any external influences.

He said: “Even previously, the script of the production was informative through interactions that I had with different political leaders. The programme go beyond entertainment as it offers elements for academic discourse on issues of media for development criticism.

In the new cast, has maintained the core members that made drama series popular. Names such Jeremiah Mwaungulu, Margaret Chikwembeya, Ruth Simika, Mafumu Matiki, Frank Yalu and Linda Chatha.