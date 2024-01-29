spot_img
spot_img
3.1 C
New York
Monday, January 29, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Soche Technical students in massive protest over poor diet

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Angry students from Soche Technical College in Blantyre on Monday morning stormed principal’s office to protest against poor diet.

About fifty heavily armed police officers from B Division were deployed at the campus to calm the situation.

According to  Vice President of the Student Union Council, Tiyanjane Chisowire the students have been fed beans in every meal for about four weeks since the school reopened.

Meanwhile, the students through their representatives have given the school 7-day ultimatum to address poor diet and security concerns.

Previous article
OPINION: Will the expulsions, defections of mighty DPP members weaken the party?
Next article
What is happening with our Sugar? CDEDI demands clarity amid ‘Sugar crisis’
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc

MORE STORIES

Change goal! Uladi Mussa joins MCP

Malawi Voice - 0