Soche Technical students in massive protest over poor diet

Angry students from Soche Technical College in Blantyre on Monday morning stormed principal’s office to protest against poor diet.

About fifty heavily armed police officers from B Division were deployed at the campus to calm the situation.

According to Vice President of the Student Union Council, Tiyanjane Chisowire the students have been fed beans in every meal for about four weeks since the school reopened.

Meanwhile, the students through their representatives have given the school 7-day ultimatum to address poor diet and security concerns.