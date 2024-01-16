Malawi Ward Councillors Push for Pay Hike

Ward Councillors in the country have asked President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s administration to hike their monthly pay.

District Commissioner for M’mbelwa Rodney Simwaka made the call on behalf of Malawi Local Government Association in Mzuzu during pre-budget consultation meeting,

Simwaka urged government to seriously consider increasing the monthly honorarium for the ward councilors.

According to Simwaka, honorarium for councillors has been stagnant for over three years despite a number of devaluations in–between.

“Government should also seriously consider the request to waive duty on one motor vehicle to each councilor once in every five years to ease their mobility challenges.

“If we are to strategically reposition the LGAs as key actors in the economic recovery and attainment of Malawi 2063, we need LGAs where council members are motivated to provide meaningful and constructive oversight role to the secretariat,” said Simwaka

Currently, Ward Councillors receive Mk 120,000 (One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Kwacha Only) per month.