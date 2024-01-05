spot_img
MARANATHA HONOURS K2.5MILLION PLEDGE TO MBC EOY AWARDEES

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Maranatha Private Academy director Ernest Kaonga presents the cheque to the Chairperson of the Awards Ceremony, Zilani Khonje Phiri

Maranatha Private Academy has honoured its K2.5 million pledge to two of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Entertainers of the Year Awardees.

These are Clyton Thomas also known as Akila who has received K2.2 million where as Deus Sandram carted home K500,000. Sandram is the man behind Bwande Programme on MIJ FM Radio.

The Director of Maranatha Private Academy, Ernest Kaonga, said this during a cheque presentation to the Chairperson of the Awards Ceremony, Zilani Khonje Phiri.

“We are committed to fostering quality content creation in the entertainment industry and that’s why we are partnering with MBC, a leading media house,” stated Kaonga, expressing the academy’s dedication to supporting the sector.

In her remarks, Phiri who served as the Chairperson of the Awards Ceremony and is the Director of News and Programmes at MBC, expressed satisfaction with the contribution from Maranatha Academy.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

