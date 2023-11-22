Ma Blacks Last Ride Tour to Sanctify Nsanje

By Petro Mkandawire

Blantyre, November 22: Black Missionaries will go down to Nsanje to perform in what is dubbed ‘Last Ride Tour’ on November 24 at Simbeko Lodge, Thomas Madulira of Thom’s Park Events has disclosed.

Madulira told Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Wednesday that he anticipates a big musical event in the Lower Shire where giants in music and upcoming artists will provide music lovers with full pack entertainment before 2023 ends.

He said the show stands tall to other events as it will foster and accommodate human experience that encourages performance of written music on top of breaking language and social barriers as music lovers will mingle and dance to their favourite hits.

Some of the artists to perform include The Black Missionaries Band, Anthony Makondesa, Moda Fumulani, Khozie Masimbe and Yanjanani Chumbu among other up-and-coming artists.

Madulira said the show is titled ‘Last Ride Tour’ because it will be the last 2023 show to be organised by Thom’s Park Event in Nsanje. It will also be a thanksgiving to entertainers.

In a separate interview, Black Missionaries Band leader, Anjilu Fumulani said they are well prepared to entertain people with fireworks because it is their last yearly show.

One of Ma Black’s top fan, Chimwemwe Damiano said will follow Ma Blacks to Nsanje despite being far because she believes the reggae outfit will perform to their best.