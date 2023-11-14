Nankhumwa asks Chakwera to cut foreign trips

NANKHUMWA: cut foreign trips

By Lovemore Khomo

Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa has asked President Lazarus Chakwera to consider cutting presidential foreign trips in order to deal with the unavailability of forex in the country.

Nakhumwa was speaking at National Assembly following Minister of Finance statement on country’s economic status with focus on devaluation presented in the house earlier on Tuesday.

“They have left out every important issue about international travels by the president and even the cabinet. It is on record that the president has made 40 international trips within 3 years with large entourage which keep us continue losing forex due to frequent foreign trips.” said Nankhumwa.

Leader of Opposition added that the country lose a lot of forex which is in form of allowances, accommodation, travel arrangements, hiring jets and every other aspect as far as trips are concerned.

“What I wanted is for the minister to announce that first, the president has stopped global touting.” He added.

In his response, Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Simplex Chithyola Banda said most of the presidential foreign trips have been paid for by the corporate world hence should not criticize president programmes.

Chithyola Banda told members of the house that he will bring a comprehensive action plan to curb effects of devaluation on Friday during his mid-term budget review presentation.

He said, “Financial Intelligence Authority will be working together with Fiscal Police and Malawi Defense Force to curb money laundering from the country.

There was commotion during questions when Blantyre City West MP Sammeer Suleiman stood to allege that the Finance Minister is corrupt as he swindled funds from Global Fund when he was working with a certain organization in Balaka.

Chithyola responded that he is a man of clean record and is not offended with sentiments from Suleiman.

However, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo gave a ruling that Suileman should provide evidence by Wednesday 2pm to back up his allegations.