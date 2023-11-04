Malawians are tired of MCP, says mighty DPP

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said Malawians are tired of how President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are running the affairs of the country.

Ironically, DPP’s spokesperson Shadreck Namalonda made sentiments on Friday barely hours after MCP unveiled Zeria Zikhale a former DPP vice president for the Central region and Professor John Chisi of Umodzi Party (UP) into the party.

“I wonder if this is the right time for people to join the Malawi Congress Party (MCP). No sane Malawians citizen who is suffering can vote for the current government,” said Namalonda as quoted by Malawi News

Namalonda, who also doubles as former President Peter Mutharika’s spokesperson, further assured Malawians that MCP and President Chakwera will not and cannot win the 2025 presidential elections.

“Let me assure you, MCP will not go back in power come 2025,” assured Namalomba in an interview with Malawi News.

In his speech, Professor Chisi, whose party has been part of the governing Tonse Alliance, said he decided to join MCP because of what he called its vision and that of President Lazarus Chakwera.

“Time is now for us to unite for the sake of this country. This is what the president was preaching yesterday at Umodzi Day. You know, people without vision cannot run this country,” said Chisi

On her part, Chakale said she has been moved by Chakwera’s restructuring of the Lilongwe City and other infrastructures.

MCP has also welcomed into its ford two women namely, Chikumbutso Simsamala and Maureen Issah, who have come along with Chakale.