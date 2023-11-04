MP calls for unity, love amongst MCP members

By Tawonga Moyo

Member of Parliament (MP) for Mzuzu City, Bennex Mwamlima has called for unity and love amongst Malawi Congress Party (MCP) followers, observing that it was necessary in uplifting the party.

Making the call at MCP Headquarters in Mzuzu City during a party rally, Mwamlima said the members ought to borrow a leaf from President Lazarus Chakwera’s leadership in uniting all Malawians as demonstrated during times of trouble.

“President Chakwera always encourages us to work hard in-order to uplift our country. One way we can achieve this is if we are united and exercise love amongst ourselves.

“We have seen the President embrace all regions of the country in development and even during times of disaster. This is something crucial which we ought to emulate as members of MCP,” said Mwamlima.

Mwamlima also said the party believes in accommodating all who are willing to assist Chakwera in developing the country, and thus urged the members not to sideline or oppress those who join the party from other political parties.

In his remarks, MCP District Chairperson for Mzuzu City, Franklin Hara concurred with Mwamlima saying, as the party heads towards the campaign period, members have to strive in maintaining unity and order within the party.

“As a party, we believe in working in solidarity so as to support Dr. Chakwera’s development agenda.

“I would like to thank the MP for organizing this rally to strengthen unity in the party and also interact with his constituents,” said Hara.

Hara then called upon members of MCP to stand with the party and avoid “rolling-stone” type of politics.