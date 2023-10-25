Silver fan donates to Sendwe CDSS in Zampira promotion

Lilongwe-based Silver Strikers FC fan Ishmael Kayera has donated K1 million worth of football equipment to Sendwe Community Day Secondary School in Lilongwe following his win of the K2 million in TNM’s Zampira promotion.

Kayera, a teacher at the same school won the monthly prize after he correctly predicted a Game between Might Mukuru Wanderers and Mafco FC.

He said that the equipment will motivate his school’s team to become more competitive and take the game of football to another level.

“I am happy to fulfill the dream of the schools’ football team. We have the team but due to limited resources we have been failing to excel in the inter-school leagues but with the equipment our team will be rejuvenated,” said Kayera.

According to Kayera he opted to donate to his school as one way of giving back to the community that is positively contributing to his life.

“I considered Sendwe school because it is where I am working, and I understand the challenges the team is facing. This institution is playing a great role in enhancing my personal development and this is my appreciation,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to TNM for introducing the promotion saying the prizes have great impact to winners and football development.

“I thank TNM for Zampira promotion which is taking grassroot football to great height. I am while building my house therefore, this money will help me in the construction works,” he said.

On her part, TNM’s Regional Distribution Manager, Mercy Mphande said through the promotion TNM is creating possibilities in the game of football.

“We are excited to fulfill our commitment of actively engaging and exciting soccer fans where fans are winning fabulous life changing prizes.

The promotion has a daily SMS Trivia Questions component aiming to enhance supporter’s understanding of the game by subscribing and answering daily soccer related questions. Four customers each win K50,000 every week.

To participate in the draw, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction to code 451 or dial *451# to predict and access extra features. The SMS cost K50.