WALTER RAISING THE BAR: Malawi crowned COSAFA Champions after beating Zambia

Malawi Women’s National Football Team, the Scorchers, under the wise, dynamic and visionary leadership of Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu Manda, has been crowned as Champions of Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup Women’s Championship 2023.

The Scorchers have won Cosafa Cup after beating the defending champions Zambia by 2-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.

Scorcher Asimenye Simwaka and Sabina Thom scored for Malawi whereas Zambia netted through Agness Phiri.